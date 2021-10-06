Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for UGE International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14.
UGE International (CVE:UGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.68 million.
About UGE International
UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.
Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.