Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLF. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4,541.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 474,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,476 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

