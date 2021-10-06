Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.38. 67,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,792. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.62 million. Research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.