Cortexyme Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,567 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 818% compared to the average daily volume of 824 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

CRTX traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,028. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.20.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $572,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,460. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter worth $236,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter worth $243,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 239.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

