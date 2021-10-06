Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $940.76 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $35.12 or 0.00063652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $7.81 billion and approximately $940.76 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,197.56 or 1.00043617 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 92.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00051139 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005188 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001823 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.09 or 0.00487722 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 280,284,019 coins and its circulating supply is 222,499,416 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

