Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Trading 9.3% Higher

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)’s share price traded up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24. 1,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.7868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. Country Garden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

