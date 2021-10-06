Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Trading Down 1.9%

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 466.60 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 473.40 ($6.19). Approximately 2,074,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,291,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482.60 ($6.31).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSP shares. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 552 ($7.21) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Countryside Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 534.50 ($6.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 532.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 517.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.47.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

