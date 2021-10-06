COVA (COVA) Reaches Market Cap of $638,010.95

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 85.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $638,010.95 and $27,823.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVA has traded up 81.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.88 or 0.00225661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00103357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

