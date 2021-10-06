Covalent Price Reaches $1.40 on Major Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 62.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $69.74 million and approximately $13.67 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002568 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00057667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 69.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00094710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00128776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,937.92 or 1.00480962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.72 or 0.06331452 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars.

