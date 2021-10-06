Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.24. 13,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,482. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

