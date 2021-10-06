Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 149,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cadence Bancorporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 343.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CADE shares. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,606. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.80. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

