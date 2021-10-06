Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,151 shares of company stock valued at $74,325,926 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $612.28. 145,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.56. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $266.74 and a 1 year high of $671.12. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

