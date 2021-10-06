Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €43.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €43.00 ($50.59) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €41.50 ($48.82).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.