Credit Suisse Group Raises Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to 220.00

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from 218.00 to 220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.83.

Get Barclays alerts:

NYSE:BCS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 65,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. Barclays has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 268.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.