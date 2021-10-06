Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABI. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.72 ($76.14).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.