Credits (CS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $290,699.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $290,699.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

