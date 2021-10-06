Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 22.6% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 152.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.11%.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.