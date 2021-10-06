Critical Survey: Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) versus Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

81.5% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp $476.09 million 2.74 -$533.02 million $0.60 44.48

Blue Foundry Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp 15.59% 6.69% 0.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Foundry Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.59%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc. The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies. The company was founded in June 2000 and is headquartered in Pittsfield, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.