Critical Survey: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and American International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $94.40 million 41.77 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -17.65 American International Group $43.74 billion 1.12 -$5.94 billion $2.52 22.75

Lemonade has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American International Group. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Lemonade shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lemonade has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -188.22% -20.19% -14.65% American International Group 9.35% 5.83% 0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lemonade and American International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 2 3 0 2.00 American International Group 0 7 4 0 2.36

Lemonade currently has a consensus price target of $77.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.37%. American International Group has a consensus price target of $52.18, indicating a potential downside of 8.96%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than American International Group.

Summary

American International Group beats Lemonade on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment consists of insurance businesses in North America and International business areas. The Life and Retirement segment includes Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets. The Other Operations segment covers income from assets held by the company and other corporate subsidiaries. The company was founded by Cornelius Vander Starr in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

