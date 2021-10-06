Critical Survey: Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) and The Competition

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Viridian Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viridian Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics Competitors 249 872 1341 38 2.47

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.55%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 40.58%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01% Viridian Therapeutics Competitors -143.06% -15.22% -9.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million -$110.71 million -1.51 Viridian Therapeutics Competitors $931.62 million $35.39 million -32.44

Viridian Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.