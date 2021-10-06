Crust Network (CRU) Market Cap Hits $59.56 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $29.14 or 0.00052660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $59.56 million and $5.33 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.88 or 0.00225661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00103357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

