CryptoBlades (SKILL) Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for about $14.87 or 0.00026938 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $12.89 million and $14.62 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00057371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00096104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00130652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.35 or 0.99731700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.65 or 0.06245813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,954 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

