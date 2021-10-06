CryptoSoul Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $582,132.22 and $1,813.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00106104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.02 or 0.00415808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013818 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00038892 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001753 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

