Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,573 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.62% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $115,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.87. 1,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,425. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.06. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 80.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

