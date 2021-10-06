Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Update

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 504,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 282,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,724. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.23.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 24.66% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $375.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTOS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 7,074 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $8,340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $198,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

