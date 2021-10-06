cVault.finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $94,096.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $105.45 million and $94,096.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $10,545.39 or 0.20447477 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00049683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00242067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00107013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

