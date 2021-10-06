CyberMiles Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.45 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00324387 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,450.66 or 0.99762687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00067285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00052244 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.