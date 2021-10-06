CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 112,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,252,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 32,239 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 121,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

CYBE has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $34.71. 1,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,162. CyberOptics has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $253.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

