Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYCN) is one of 890 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cyclerion Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics -1,880.97% -108.85% -64.02% Cyclerion Therapeutics Competitors -3,706.10% -116.26% -26.65%

56.9% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics $2.30 million -$77.80 million -1.13 Cyclerion Therapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -2.47

Cyclerion Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cyclerion Therapeutics. Cyclerion Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cyclerion Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Competitors 5042 18687 40651 779 2.57

Cyclerion Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.06%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 66.26%. Given Cyclerion Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cyclerion Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP). The company was founded on September 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

