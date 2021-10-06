Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Update

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of CYRN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 30,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,071. Cyren has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Cyren had a negative net margin of 58.02% and a negative return on equity of 103.67%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter.

In other Cyren news, CEO Brett Michael Jackson sold 82,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $49,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cyren by 62.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,338,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 512,399 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cyren by 423.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 101,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyren in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

