D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.04

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 511307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.90 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.66.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

