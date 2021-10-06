D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 334.40 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.39). Approximately 37,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 70,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342.50 ($4.47).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a market cap of £135.21 million and a P/E ratio of 49.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 369.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 351.13.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

