Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

DNPLY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 11,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,606. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

