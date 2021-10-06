Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) EVP Sells $88,199.03 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DCPH traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $31.27. 357,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. Equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,019,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,280,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,102,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

