Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ DLCA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 363,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,894. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

