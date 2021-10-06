Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 103,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 233,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

Defense Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

