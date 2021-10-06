Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCF)

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

