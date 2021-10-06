Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0677 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 69.6% over the last three years.
Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. 5,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,931. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.19.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
