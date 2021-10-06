Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0677 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 69.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. 5,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,931. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

