Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VFL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 6,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.81% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

