Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.14.
DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96.
In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,377 shares of company stock worth $62,622,478 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $10,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.