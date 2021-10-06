Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.14.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,377 shares of company stock worth $62,622,478 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $10,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.