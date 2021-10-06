Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 8,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 76,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of February 5, 2021, it owned and operated ten retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

