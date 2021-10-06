Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400,250 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Delta Air Lines worth $45,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $44.02. 10,117,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,188,502. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

