Delta Air Lines, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

