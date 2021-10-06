Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Deluxe worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.68. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

