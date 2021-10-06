Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Shares Down 14%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) shares were down 14% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

