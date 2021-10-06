Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,080,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 20,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,839,256. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.81.
A number of research firms have commented on DNN. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
