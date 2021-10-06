Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 482,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,839,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.26.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $882,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Denison Mines by 1,594.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

