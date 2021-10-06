Derek J. Maetzold Sells 2,500 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $152,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 140,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,955. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 0.58. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

