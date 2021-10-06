DerivaDAO (DDX) Reaches Market Cap of $158.66 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $6.08 or 0.00011151 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $158.66 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00058227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00102742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00131554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,542.13 or 1.00024551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.03 or 0.06499378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

