Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 22,149 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of NanoString Technologies worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

